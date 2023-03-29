To the editor:
I read with great interest and disappointment the Page One story, above the fold, in today's newspaper (March 29, 2023) titled "Miracle Valley's Golden-domed Cathedral Slated for Demolition."
What are we doing folks? We can't change history. Razing the remnants of the Miracle Valley Bible College would be a mistake and a travesty of conscience by trying to alter significant county history. It would be as irresponsible as tearing down Confederate statues in the South because they represented support for slavery. We can't change history, but we muster learn from history.
Like so many newcomers to Cochise County, the first time I saw the "blue dome" seven years ago I wondered "what on Earth happened there?" So, I inquired and friends who live nearby in Palominas loaned me William R. Daniels' paperback books titled "Shootout at Miracle Valley," and its sequel. I devoured both books in hours of frantic page turning to learn about this amazing place and its recent history right here in our back yard.
As Joan Wilson says in the Herald/Review article: "The history alone of the property is staggering, which also involved messy litigation with the Internal Revenue Service over its church exemption status." There is murder, lying, cheating and the deadliest of all sins, greed, to whet the appetite of any reader and inquisitor.
The history is rich. Beginning in 1958 when A.A. Allen was gifted the property and located his televangelist ministry in Miracle Valley, to the ascension of Frances Thomas and her son, to politico Jesse Jackson, the "blue dome" has been a curiosity of remarkable stature.
When my curiosity got the best of me several years ago and the pipe gate was unlocked, I pulled into the yard surrounding the mighty "blue dome." As children peered out behind curtained windows in the barracks, a gentleman approached my vehicle and questioned my being there. "Simple curiosity," I replied and he proceeded to give me a few more details about the old Bible College. He and his brother had acquired the property and were preparing to restore the college.
We all know that didn't pan out so well. But now we are faced with a new dilemma; destroy or preserve? I say preserve.
At the very least, a significant historical marker must be placed on or near the site with weather-protected photographs to inform travelers and future generations of what happened on this site. We make a big fuss about the gunfight at Tombstone's O.K. Corral, and rightfully so, but we have another gunfight in Cochise County that cannot be ignored, the gunfight at Miracle Valley.
I appeal to Governor Hobbs, our state legislators, county supervisors, Sheriff Dannels, and every citizen to support an initiative to preserve the "Blue Dome" or authorize a significant historical marker and roadside pull-out to commemorate it's history.
Please help me.
Jerry Regan
Sierra Vista