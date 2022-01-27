The Balkanization of America — fragmentation of a larger state into smaller states which may be hostile or uncooperative with one another — is well underway. Differences in ethnicity, culture and religion have reached the point where we as a nation are now in the throes of a culture war which, if left unabated, may result in a civil war.
This Balkanization is being fought under the banner of “states rights,” which would yield a confederation of states (The United States of America “are”) rather than our republic (The United States of America “is”).
Which powers do the confederationists expect the federal government to yield?
First Amendment rights — freedom of speech? Second Amendment rights — right to bear arms? Construction and maintenance of interstate highways? Downstream breweries suing upstream states for water contamination? Public education in one state and religious fundamentalist Christian schools in another?
The best government is the smallest government may sound good at first blush, but when it gets to the point where we have no town marshall asking us to check our guns before entering church, we might all give pause to consider.
Time to decide whether we wish for our republic to endure or yield to the Confederate States of America, for As Abraham Lincoln counseled: “A house divided against itself cannot stand."