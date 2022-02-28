I am very disappointed in our City Council approving a 4% across-the-board pay raise for all city employees. Here’s why.
The city starts with the proposition city employees are eager to leave for higher-paying jobs in other cities (e.g., Sahuarita, Green Valley and Douglas.) They then look at the current pay for similar occupations in other like cities. Since no city has the same tax base, there are no true comparisons. However, like the self-licking ice cream cone, City A raises salaries, which causes city B to raise salaries, which causes city C to raise wages. And we’re back to city A. So, we the citizens of those communities get a more costly government. If the city wanted to do such a comparison, they should compare similar jobs with those in the Sierra Vista community. Of course, that would be a lot more work and real analysis. I think they would be surprised.
And now for the bitter pill ... Chuck Potucek, our city manager, had proposed a 2% increase. But our City Council all but said: “Oh no. Let’s make that 4%. It’s not our money. It’s the taxpayer’s money. And if we run out we know where to get more!” So, instead of replacing broken sidewalks and paving bad roads, our council elected to pay the city employees more.
If you are concerned, get involved. Go to the city council meetings, run for office (it’s easy), and don’t forget, it’s a part-time job.