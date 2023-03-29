As we approach the last month of the Committee to Recall Tom Crosby signature gathering effort (May 3 is the deadline), some facts need to be presented. This recall is based on our recall statement (available at www.recalltomcrosby.com) which is based on facts surrounding the handling of the 2022 general election by Supervisor Tom Crosby. It is a single issue and non-partisan as the actions by Supervisor Crosby affect all voters.
The CRTC started this recall in response to many voices of concern about the direction being taken by our elected official in our name.
The committee exists to provide the structure for people to get information, sign easily, volunteer if they choose, and donate to help the effort. The CRTC is responsible for collecting, counting, checking signee’s registration, and ultimately delivering the petitions to the County Elections Department for the next steps of the recall process.
Your signature on a petition is kept in confidence; it does become a matter of public record once submitted to the county. This does not mean that anyone can just go and look at the petitions. It requires a public records request and a valid reason to review the petitions.
There are rumblings that some people fear signing the petition. If you don’t want to sign because you don’t agree, that is fine, of course. But if you don’t want to sign out of fear, fear to exercise your democratic right under the Arizona Constitution (Article VIII), then the opposition has already won.