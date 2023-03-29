To the editor:

As we approach the last month of the Committee to Recall Tom Crosby signature gathering effort (May 3 is the deadline), some facts need to be presented. This recall is based on our recall statement (available at www.recalltomcrosby.com) which is based on facts surrounding the handling of the 2022 general election by Supervisor Tom Crosby. It is a single issue and non-partisan as the actions by Supervisor Crosby affect all voters.

Tags