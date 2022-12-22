To the editor:

The impending ending of Title 42 requirements  has me more concerned than ever. We will be overwhelmed with illegals competing for our jobs and our social services. Our jobs and our social services are for Arizona residents. Period. Arizona law requires every employer in Arizona to verify the employment eligibility of the employee through the e-verify program and shall keep a record of the verification for the duration of the employee's employment or at least three years, whichever is longer.

