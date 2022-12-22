The impending ending of Title 42 requirements has me more concerned than ever. We will be overwhelmed with illegals competing for our jobs and our social services. Our jobs and our social services are for Arizona residents. Period. Arizona law requires every employer in Arizona to verify the employment eligibility of the employee through the e-verify program and shall keep a record of the verification for the duration of the employee's employment or at least three years, whichever is longer.
Every three months the attorney general shall request from the United States Department of Homeland Security a list of employers from this state that are registered with the e-verify program. On receipt of the list of employers, the attorney general shall make the list available on the attorney general's website.
My many letters written to legislators, the governor, the attorney general and the register of contractors regarding its utilization have, for the most part, been ignored. The lack of the "list on the attorney general’s website” and lack of responses to my letters are indicators that it is not being enforced at all. I may as well have written to Santa Claus (no pun intended). Thus, another attempt to get an answer my basic question. WHAT IS ARIZONA DOING TO ENFORCE THIS LAW? (Caps is for emphasis, not meant as yelling.) The courtesy of a response from any, or all, will be greatly appreciated. Merry Christmas to all.