Any intellectually honest individual, regardless of political persuasion, cannot deny the devastating effects of decades of the melding of socialism and false conservatism. It seems the more extreme the leftist ideology, the more the Republicans acquiesce. This growing “uni-party” has left a large contingent of patriots on both sides politically homeless. Let us not forget HB2839, wherein all Arizona Republican and Democrat legislators in one day essentially eliminated all precinct committeeman (PC) positions statewide to silence the voice of We The People. On a similar note, I and other conservatives are equally saddened by what has become of our Cochise County Republican Committee (CCRC), as their practices advocate anything but conservatism. Since the election of the current chairman and board members (with only one conscientious objector), monthly in-person meetings quickly devolved into secretive Zoom-only seminars during which PCs are prohibited from any participation. The chairman and board have effectively shut down free speech within their own party. In the meantime, the CCRC’s finances drop at an alarming rate, and the chairman and board recently agreed to spend an additional $1,000 toward the chairman’s legal efforts against the prior chairman. Why would any rational Constitutional conservative support such absurdity? To those who criticize my stance as fracturing and/or embarrassing to the Republican party — shame on you for your shortsightedness. Our apathy and failure to hold these entrenched bureaucrats accountable for the last several decades is what has endangered our sovereignty, as well as that of our nation.