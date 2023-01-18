To the editor:

In response to Kim DePew’s letter, “Thanks to Supervisor Crosby” with reference to “labeling Mr. Crosby’s actions (as) illegal election interference is relative to your viewpoint,” the following should be noted. Certifying election results is not a matter of opinion or viewpoint—it is required by state law and one of the many important responsibilities that county supervisors are tasked with. Supervisor Crosby’s refusal (along with Supervisor Judd’s) to fulfill this non-discretionary duty triggered legal action. It should not require two lawsuits and a court order to get an elected official to do their job. Nevertheless, Supervisor Crosby failed to comply once again, by ignoring the law as well as the judge’s order — he simply chose not to show up.

