In response to Kim DePew’s letter, “Thanks to Supervisor Crosby” with reference to “labeling Mr. Crosby’s actions (as) illegal election interference is relative to your viewpoint,” the following should be noted. Certifying election results is not a matter of opinion or viewpoint—it is required by state law and one of the many important responsibilities that county supervisors are tasked with. Supervisor Crosby’s refusal (along with Supervisor Judd’s) to fulfill this non-discretionary duty triggered legal action. It should not require two lawsuits and a court order to get an elected official to do their job. Nevertheless, Supervisor Crosby failed to comply once again, by ignoring the law as well as the judge’s order — he simply chose not to show up.
Furthermore, Arizona Revised Statutes are quite clear about “public bodies” (e.g., county supervisors) meeting to conduct official (county-related) business. Supervisor Crosby and Supervisor Judd, forming a quorum, met without public notice or posted agenda and without the knowledge of Supervisor English. In violation of the Open Meeting Law, the pair discussed, deliberated, and took legal action related to the Cochise County election process. There are no minutes or video recording of this secret meeting but the end result was a lawsuit they filed “in their official capacities as elected members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors” against Elections Director Lisa Marra, in an effort to force her to break the law. Yes, a judge will weigh in on all of this.