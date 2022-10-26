To the editor:

I want to thank the Herald/Review for the accurate portrayal of what the hand count of our ballots is really all about. I simply do not understand supervisors going against legal counsel and other professional, experienced counsel to go forward with this. The appeal to reason is not being considered by either Supervisors Judd or Crosby and they are determined to continue with this. According to our own County Recorder David Stevens (R), the 2020 election went smoothly — was safe and secure. I trust that. What I do not trust is someone trying to fix what is not broken (yes, and just two weeks before the election?). I don't want anyone "vetted" by Mr. Crosby or Ms. Judd touching my ballot. (however, having watched the emergency supervisors meeting Wednesday, Oct. 26, this may not be what they are going to try to do — it was not entirely clear).

