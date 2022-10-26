I want to thank the Herald/Review for the accurate portrayal of what the hand count of our ballots is really all about. I simply do not understand supervisors going against legal counsel and other professional, experienced counsel to go forward with this. The appeal to reason is not being considered by either Supervisors Judd or Crosby and they are determined to continue with this. According to our own County Recorder David Stevens (R), the 2020 election went smoothly — was safe and secure. I trust that. What I do not trust is someone trying to fix what is not broken (yes, and just two weeks before the election?). I don't want anyone "vetted" by Mr. Crosby or Ms. Judd touching my ballot. (however, having watched the emergency supervisors meeting Wednesday, Oct. 26, this may not be what they are going to try to do — it was not entirely clear).
This most recent episode is a reminder of just how important it is for people to participate in our local politics. I looked back at 2020 and I see that Supervisor Tom Crosby ran unopposed for his position, receiving nearly 19,000 votes. I think this allowed someone to get into this position who is not in sync with many of the constituents of District 1. I think SV and Hereford and the other areas of this designated district are full of fine people who care about the overall welfare of this community.
I want to avoid making this personal, but I do not think that Tom Crosby represents this spirit, and in fact makes decisions and pursues courses not in the best interest of this district nor the county as a whole. I think the matter of his position should be revisited with the recall process and pending the success of this a vote for a replacement. I would like to see a recall commission (see https://azsos.gov/elections/ballot-measures/initiative-referendum-recall/recall) rather than an individual (as in the recall attempt against Peggy Judd) put together of concerned voters of all parties who are concerned about what is happening. It would require getting just less than 4,500 valid signatures (25% of the vote Mr. Crosby received) to proceed with the recall. Any takers? I'm thinking I'm not alone in this sentiment.