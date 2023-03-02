Simply put, Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd believe that any election their party loses must be crooked. Last election they embarrassed Cochise County with their attempt to return to hand counting (proven a less accurate method) and were perfectly willing to negate all the county’s votes (until pressured by their own party). Our former elections director made our election procedures so secure and voter friendly that they were being used as models for other counties. In pursuit of making elections easier to manipulate, Crosby and Judd helped pressure her into resigning. Now they are trying to return to restricted voting areas, hand counting and no more mail-in voting, not because it leads to manipulation but because these make it easier for everyone to vote. They want to return to the pre-technological era when votes could be “lost” in transit or hand counting; disabled people without transport or working people often couldn’t vote because they couldn’t get to the polls in their precinct in time and people who moved a few months before an election couldn’t vote because their address didn’t match. Our current system takes care of all that but they lost the last election. They want a permeable, vulnerable system that they can influence. I am a poll worker at elections. I’m proud of our system and the checks and balances that ensure I can sincerely tell people their vote will be counted honestly. With Crosby and Judd’s proposals, I don’t know that I could do that.