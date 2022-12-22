To the editor:
County Attorney Brian McIntyre:
I commend you on your courage to uphold the law and adhere to the mandates of your job as County Attorney. It must have been difficult for you to inform Supervisors Judd and Crosby that you could not legally represent them; it’s unfortunate that they ignored your advice and the law itself. I also heard you say that the board would be responsible for the charges brought against them. When opposing parties prevail in their claims, the board will pay that party’s attorney’s fees as well.
A bipartisan pair of attorneys (Goddard and Romley), as well as the Secretary of State’s office, have all asked that you pursue criminal investigations and I urge you to do the same. Ms. Judd and Mr. Crosby have shown absolute disregard for the law and have acted in bad faith; now they must accept the consequences of their actions. The wild and dangerous precedent that they have set will likely be repeated in 2024 if legal action is not taken right away. Our democracy should not be left vulnerable to future unlawful and unsubstantiated attacks.
The two supervisors violated the Open Meeting Law to plan the lawsuit against Elections Director Lisa Marra — both of their names are on the document. It’s clear that Supervisor English was not present at that meeting nor was she part of that effort (Doe X). Ms. Judd and Mr. Crosby insisted on performing an illegal 100% hand count, trying to force Ms. Marra to illegally relinquish ballots to Mr. Stevens or perform the hand count herself. In the end, they refused to canvass our election, ignoring a statutory requirement of their job. Their refusal to fulfill this requirement constitutes a breach of contract and violation of state laws. It took two lawsuits and a judge’s order to finally get Ms. Judd to certify; Mr. Crosby did not even show up.
The actions of these supervisors are unconscionable and unacceptable. We who live in Cochise County are expected to obey the law and so should the people who represent us. As taxpayers and concerned citizens, we’d like to know who was behind these illegal, costly and time-consuming schemes. How was the bill paid for Bryan Blehm’s retainer fee? Who will pay for the attorneys’ fees of the opposing parties, who all won their cases? It seems only fair that Ms. Judd and Mr. Crosby should bear these costs, as they assured us they would.
Over the past several weeks, an extraordinary amount of time and energy was diverted away from the normal business of running this county. Supervisors Judd and Crosby were allowed to run amok, ramrodding their baseless claims and engaging in illegal activities while upending the lives of citizens who care about the integrity of our election process here in Cochise County. This kind of errant behavior and lawlessness should not be allowed. I urge you to do the right thing, Mr. McIntyre — investigate, prosecute and request that these two supervisors resign from their jobs. They are a menace to our county and a threat to our democracy; your own actions will determine the fate of future elections in Cochise County.
Allison Morse
Portal