It is a very bad idea to eliminate the opinion pieces written by national columnists. Cochise County boasts a wide assortment of views most notably in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, and Douglas, and it is inaccurate to say that those commentators … “don’t always reflect what those living in Southeastern Arizona are thinking.”
It is in the interest of public information, civic, and community engagement to publish views that don’t necessarily reflect our own, whatever our political leanings may be. It’s essential to be able to critically evaluate the different positions on issues, and hearing only from those who mirror our way of thinking deepens the present divided nature of our communities and our country.
We also need to keep informed about state, national, and international events; nationally syndicated opinion columnists regularly comment on these areas.
Certainly commentators and opinion columnists “ … can be found elsewhere” —elsewhere in sources that often present only one view, and sources that function more as propaganda outlets than news organizations.
Ongoing, informed conversation involving various and differing points of view is vital to the survival of our democracy. Right now, newspapers are our best hope of promoting and preserving this conversation.