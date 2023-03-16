Editorial hit the nail on Hobbs Mar 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor:Your comments in the Wednesday paper are right on. "Hobbs is a political coward and a Democrat Party hack."This is one of the few editorials I agree with you on, but you hit the nail on the head with this one. I just wish you had seen the light earlier and helped us get Kari Lake into that office.Chaplain Chuck CarlsonSierra Vista What is NABUR? Join the online forum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Publishing Most Popular Four killed in I-10 crash in Benson, officials say 4 victims in fatal highway wreck near Benson identified Latest Mexican gray wolf count shows population moving closer to Cochise County UPDATE: Cox internet outage impacts Herald/Review Wednesday print edition delivery Partner of man sentenced to prison for more than 40 years speaks out Elections director job now being advertised Vultures invade Bisbee for annual event Carjacking of man, 86, ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint 'Possibly struck something:' 911 calls provide new details in border rancher murder case Hobbs vetoes bill aimed at critical race theory instruction Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search