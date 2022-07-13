I am writing to protest the increasing number of signs and flags saying, “F--- Biden,” or the euphemistic “Let’s Go Brandon.” I strongly support everyone’s right to free speech. But I am very dismayed by such flagrant displays of outright hatred and vulgarity. It also seems hypocritical if done by those professing to be Christian, given the Bible’s clear admonition against such obscenities (e.g., Ephesians 5:4 and Colossians 3:8). I’m not naïve about how common such language is but this puts it in our faces in a way that can’t be avoided, like when parents choose to stay clear of people or settings where that kind of talk is commonplace. After all, there’s a reason why there are movie and TV ratings. One mother shared with me how horrified her little boy is when he must see such a flag in his neighborhood and how heartsick she feels trying to explain it.
Angry protest has a long history in our country, but I don’t recall ever seeing such widespread public displays like this before. It worsens the divisiveness that is growing in our country and makes respectful dialogue that much harder. To me, it is another sign of the ripping of the moral fabric of our society.
I know that this is unlikely to change anyone’s mind but as a faith and community leader I am compelled to share this protest with the small hope and prayer that it may lead at least some to join in saying, “Enough!”