GOP needs to get onboard with immigration reform

Republicans who want to be relevant in the 21st century need to pass bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform with a modern green card system. I supported the new Cochise County Jail bond issue of $100 million. However, law enforcement is only one small segment of immigration policy in the United States. Unauthorized border crossings are down 70 percent since the end of Title 42 with the return to Title 8. So President Biden’s policies are working well.
We have over 11 MILLION undocumented workers in the country. A legal pathway to citizenship for all these workers would boost the U.S. economy by $1.7 TRILLION over the next 10 years while also raising wages for most other American workers. American business leaders want comprehensive immigration reform with a modern green card system to help fill more than 11 MILLION unfilled jobs across the economy.
Undocumented immigrants paid $492 billion in total taxes in 2019. Undocumented workers also paid around $70 billion in remittances back home. Remittances from immigrant workers make up more than 20 percent of the GDP of Haiti, El Salvador and Honduras. Remittances from workers in the United States also make up large chunks of the GDP of Mexico, Venezuela and many other Latin American countries. Undocumented immigrants pay far more in total taxes into the U.S. than they receive in public assistance. Plus, remittances from undocumented workers far outpaced U.S. foreign aid to Latin American countries several times over. Remittances stabilize our hemisphere helping reduce future border crossings.