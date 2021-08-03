I would like to share my perspective about the recent leadership change at CVMC and how our community hospital is continuing on the path to excellence. I have served on the Board of Trustees since 2014, and the past three years as its Chair.
Mr. Gomes voluntarily applied for a position in Missoula, Montana at another LifePoint hospital. The Pacific Northwest is his home, and the chance to lead a hospital in Missoula near his family was an opportunity too rare to pass up. The Board of Trustees wishes him well, grateful for the excellent work he has done in our hospital over the past 3 ½ years.
During that time, Canyon Vista Medical Center has decreased wait times in the Emergency Department by completely restructuring its intake and triage process. National quality scores have improved twice, making CVMC the highest rated healthcare provider in Cochise County. The hospital has undergone a vigorous Joint Commission accreditation which it passed with flying colors. A robust recruitment plan has brought multiple specialists onto our medical staff in just the past 12 months, allowing us to better serve our community with expanded services. And our hospital heroes have overcome one of the most difficult challenges they will face in a lifetime, a worldwide pandemic, and have emerged stronger and more engaged than ever.
The hospital’s executive leaders are members of numerous civic organizations, as Mr. Gomes made it part of the hospital’s strategic plan to be involved and engaged in the community. CVMC has partnered with Fort Huachuca’s leaders to increase healthcare access for our military and with Cochise College to increase clinical resources for nursing students. We also actively seek input from members of our community to engage in the strategic planning process.
Ultimately, the most important measure is how our patients are cared for and the quality of services our hospital provides. Toward that end, CVMC embarked on a vigorous, multi-year quality improvement process called the National Quality Program which will continue to raise the bar on patient safety and quality measures across the hospital for many years to come.
The bottom line is that success is not defined by the longevity of a CEO’s tenure. Healthcare leadership today demands innovative thinking, focused quality improvement, and lots of energy. LifePoint’s leaders are committed to Canyon Vista’s long-term success and assure me that they have this community’s unique concerns in mind as they aid us in our search for a CEO.
Your local Board of Trustees is part of this process and takes its responsibility seriously. We will be defining what right looks like for our community and will be involved in the process of interviewing potential candidates as well as approving the final selection.
I want to assure the entire community serviced by Canyon Vista Medical Center that the future of our hospital is bright.
Ruth Quinn
CVMC Board Chair