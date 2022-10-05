Thank you to the Herald for the article announcing the Board of Supervisor’s intention to have a work session discussing a hand count of all ballots in Cochise County. What is interesting about this endeavor is how closely tied it is to the completely false allegations regarding the 2020 election. Thanks to an email shared by SV mayor candidate Steve Conroy, we can see that Supervisor Judd has been working with Rep. Griffin and Recorder Stevens on furthering the goal of having only “in person voting, on election day, paper ballots and hand counts.” Besides the fact that close to 80% of Arizonans vote by mail and the rural voters this would leave out, it is folly to put this type of burden on the resources of Election Officials. Judd is no stranger to spreading misinformation about the 2020 Election and now continues with her campaign to end mail in voting and to make the vote counting process longer and more difficult. Every Election, voting equipment is tested for accuracy with representatives from both major parties invited to participate (as the Herald has reported on numerous times) and there have been no claims of voting fraud in Cochise County. I would highly suggest that Judd and team not make Cochise County the test case for their personal agendas against access to voting.