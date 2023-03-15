To the editor:

No corporation in the business world does any counting or tabulation tasks by hand counts. Humans make many errors doing dull, repetitive counting tasks for operations repeated tens of thousands or millions of times. Corporations ALWAYS use the latest computer information systems for the tabulation, counting and repetitive data processing functions for business operations. The government used the first data processing machines starting in the early 20th century for census data. The U.S. military used mechanical analog computers such as the Torpedo Data Computer for submarines, various analog computers for warships and the Norden bombsight for bombers during WW2. Large corporations used computers during the 1950's increasingly for most business data processing tasks. NASA used computers for the Apollo program. Today's cars have more computer capability than the Apollo Moon lander.

