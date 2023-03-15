No corporation in the business world does any counting or tabulation tasks by hand counts. Humans make many errors doing dull, repetitive counting tasks for operations repeated tens of thousands or millions of times. Corporations ALWAYS use the latest computer information systems for the tabulation, counting and repetitive data processing functions for business operations. The government used the first data processing machines starting in the early 20th century for census data. The U.S. military used mechanical analog computers such as the Torpedo Data Computer for submarines, various analog computers for warships and the Norden bombsight for bombers during WW2. Large corporations used computers during the 1950's increasingly for most business data processing tasks. NASA used computers for the Apollo program. Today's cars have more computer capability than the Apollo Moon lander.
The United States has always been at the forefront of using the most modern computer information systems for data processing tasks in government, business and military applications. Republicans always say, "we need to run government just like a business." So why is it that we have two Republican Cochise County Supervisors acting like "pre-industrial age" dinosaurs advocating hand counts for our elections? Any employee in a large business corporation that told their boss they wanted to do a hand count instead of using the computerized data processing systems of the company would be promptly terminated. Cochise County voters need to terminate our two GOP "pre-industrial age" dinosaurs. A corporate boss would have fired them both long ago.