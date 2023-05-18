Two important pieces of legislation were passed in the House May 11 and sent to the Senate for deliberation and vote. H.R. 1163 — Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act provides incentives for states to investigate and recover overpayments of these benefits. As much as $45B was spent on fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance during the COVID pandemic, according to a new report from the GAO. Arizona’s unemployment system paid an estimated $4.4B in fraudulent unemployment claims funded through the federal CARES Act. This bill passed 230-200. Congressman Ciscomani (CD6) voted for the bill. Congressman Grijalva (CD7) voted no.
H.R. 2 – Secure the Border Act of 2023 addresses issues regarding immigration and border security, including by imposing limits on asylum eligibility. The bill passed 219-213. Congressman Ciscomani (CD6) voted for the bill. Congressman Grijalva (CD7) voted no. White House press secretary reiterated last Monday that President Biden would veto it.
Why would anyone, regardless of party, be opposed to these bills? If these bills are to pass in the Senate, we must be proactive in getting our senators to vote for them. In 2022 46K Cochise County votes were cast for the seat that Sen. Mark Kelly occupies. In 2018 45K Cochise County votes were cast for the seat that Sen. Sinema now occupies. Since no Arizona House Democrat voted for either House bill, it may take 45K letters, phone calls, and e-mails to show them where their constituency stands on these issues.