To the editor:

Two important pieces of legislation were passed in the House May 11 and sent to the Senate for deliberation and vote. H.R. 1163 — Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act provides incentives for states to investigate and recover overpayments of these benefits. As much as $45B was spent on fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance during the COVID pandemic, according to a new report from the GAO. Arizona’s unemployment system paid an estimated $4.4B in fraudulent unemployment claims funded through the federal CARES Act. This bill passed 230-200. Congressman Ciscomani (CD6) voted for the bill. Congressman Grijalva (CD7) voted no.

Tags