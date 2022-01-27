My wife and I read the Herald's opinion titled, “Strengthening our community voice, with your help,” published Wednesday.
In your column you mention, "If we are successful, we will be able to eventually eliminate the national columnists that can be found elsewhere and don’t always reflect what those living in Southeastern Arizona are thinking” ("thinking" emphasis mine).
While we agree that it is important that local news media encourage local voices to express themselves on a range of local, national and even international issues, we do not agree that eliminating national columnists should be considered part of a local "success." Informing the public is part of public media’s job. Bringing in diverse viewpoints and relevant information from beyond the local community helps inform local citizens who may wish to contribute to public debates and actions.
“Thinking” requires more than just venting. It requires that citizens review relevant and accurate information and that they hear/read different viewpoints before forming an opinion. Informed opinions from beyond the local sphere are important parts of this process. Too many of us now only listen to media spouting what we want to hear rather than what is perhaps sometimes inconvenient, but which nevertheless speaks truth to power. We hope that the Herald/Review can see beyond the former paradigm. In our opinion, publishing only those voices which merely entrench minds rather than opening and enlightening them is a disservice to — not a broadening of — public discourse.