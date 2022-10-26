The border issues will never be resolved alone by more law enforcement, more incarceration/detention or more physical barriers or high tech equipment. These components are all part of a march larger needed systemic reform. The U.S. government has economic sanctions on Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador all have vicious drug gangs with some of the worst homicide rates in the world. U.S. guns and ammunition get smuggled south while humans and illegal narcotics come north in an endless cycle of underground payola. Climate change also influences migration trends. The U.S. also has had a long history of bloody military interventions in Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, leaving their own internal instabilities and scars within those countries. All these complex interrelated factors feed into human migration to our border.
The biggest missing components are modern 21st century laws to deal with modern 21st century conditions. Our immigration laws and asylum laws are hopelessly antiquated. Congress has for decades failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform with a modern green card system. Such a green card system requires sophisticated computer information systems for rapid background checks with links to possible employers. Congress needs to deal with the DACA issue, too. These issues have been blocked for the most part by unashamed obstructionists in the Republican party. Many Republicans used to strongly support immigrants because our businesses are reliant upon migrant labor. Congress must pass comprehensive immigration reform. Political gridlock exacerbates all the other border issues manyfold.