The Herald/Review recently ran an article from Lanny Kope arguing the age-old liberal lie that banning assault rifles will stop mass shootings and save countless lives.
Here’s the facts. There are more than 20 million assault rifles in the U.S. Five times more people are killed each year with Knives than with rifles (https://dailycaller.com/2018/02/19/knives-gun control-fbi-statistics/). Vastly more people are killed each year with handguns than with assault rifles. Anyone familiar with firearms can tell you that someone armed with two handguns in a school can do as much or more harm than being armed with an assault rifle. The entire idea that banning assault rifles will magically stop or reduce deranged people from their insanity of doing mass shootings is absurd.
The logic that there is no reason for citizens to have military style assault rifles is also wrong. The Second Amendment of our Constitution was not written so people could go hunting. It was written precisely to protect the citizens of the U.S. from the possibility of being threatened by a power hungry central government, much like the one we have today. A government that has blatantly destroyed the “RULE OF LAW” in this country with it’s sanctuary cities, wide open borders, defunding our police, emptying our prisons, reducing felonies to misdemeanors, not prosecuting many crimes, no-bail release of criminals, a weaponized IRS, FBI, etc. that ignore liberal crimes (like the Hunter Biden laptop), partners with Twitter and other social media to censor free speech, and creates,false stories to prosecute conservatives (Russia collusion). Vast numbers of American citizens are voting with their feet and abandoning the dangers of liberal cities to move to safer states and cities where the rule of law is still honored. Thousands of retail stores are closing or moving to escape the looting and mobs that are allowed (without fear of police or jail) to rule the streets of liberal run cities like Chicago and L.A.
History records that Chinese dictator Mao Zedong was responsible for somewhere between 40 million and 80 million deaths in order to stay in control of his country. One of his most famous quotes was, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” If you don’t understand that the liberal elite's goal is to eventually take away all your guns, you better wake up.