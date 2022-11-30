To the editor:

We live in a world wherein oppressive governments quash the voices of their populace with threats, intimidation and force; and, regrettably, the United States is now one of those tyrannical regimes. Simply consider the despotic, irrational and deadly response to COVID-19 by our federal, state and local government officials in recent years. Our government officials and bureaucrats now move to crush citizen concerns over election integrity with a barrage of legal threats, intimidation and financial destitution.

