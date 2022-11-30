We live in a world wherein oppressive governments quash the voices of their populace with threats, intimidation and force; and, regrettably, the United States is now one of those tyrannical regimes. Simply consider the despotic, irrational and deadly response to COVID-19 by our federal, state and local government officials in recent years. Our government officials and bureaucrats now move to crush citizen concerns over election integrity with a barrage of legal threats, intimidation and financial destitution.
One must ask why Katie Hobbs and her office and our own county attorney are so fearful of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors exercising its statutory authority with respect to something as important as election integrity. Regardless, the fact remains that neither the Secretary of State’s Office nor the Election Assistance Commission has provided irrefutable evidence that our election machines have been properly certified to the extent that all Arizona voters have full confidence in our election processes.
Our state and local elected servants intimidate and overtly mock citizenry who dare question the integrity of its voting systems. I remind these very bureaucrats of Article 7, Section 7 of the Arizona Constitution which states the following: “In all elections held by the people in this state, the person, or persons, receiving the highest number of LEGAL votes shall be declared elected.” Knowingly certifying a canvass and/or election results with election machinery without detailed knowledge of its software and hardware systems, with potential flaws, is irresponsible and in violation of our state Constitution.