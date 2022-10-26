Over the last 25 years, the Sulphur Springs Valley has emerged as the premier grape growing and winemaking area in Arizona. In a few weeks, voters will decide whether to establish significant state regulations and oversight of our water resources with the Active Management Area.
The wine industry is a low water user and provides jobs and taxes for important government services. The proposed AMA will stop new investments in the burgeoning wine industry in the area by prohibiting new irrigation. Worst yet, it would not affect the current usage of large water consumers and will guarantee their high water usage as a property right.
A better way to manage our water resources under state law is through an Irrigation District. The ID would be managed by a locally elected board setting policies, including establishing water user fees, to meet the needs of the community while working for a sustainable water future. By placing an economic value on our water resources, the ID encourages greater water efficiency and allows the wine industry to continue growing. Further, revenues from fees can be used to fund groundwater aquifer recharge projects.
In 66 areas in Arizona, residents, property owners and elected officials have established irrigation districts to meet their local water needs. I urge voters to vote “No” on the AMA and instead establish an Irrigation District, a better solution to managing our precious water resources.