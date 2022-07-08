Well, really it is good morning Hereford! Woke up to choppers circling my house again this morning. This used to be a quiet place where we were basically unaware of our proximity to an international border. But these days our border is a bustling place with criminals invading our neighborhoods “like nobody cares.”
It is pretty much up to us to provide security for ourselves and our families against the likes of armed enemy invaders and members of viscous cartels. After working on my federal income taxes all morning I have to wonder why my tax dollars are NOT being used to allow me to pursue happiness in my own yard without constantly paying attention to what my dogs are barking at — illegals or wildlife. More illegals these days than wildlife.
I truly am disgusted with our current administration’s lack of any concern for Americans, and more concern is given to taking illegals to places where they are not wanted “on our dime,” giving them free money and health care. We deserve better, but nobody seems to care anymore. I believe we should own our own border and not hand it over to Mexican cartels. I suspect many countries are unloading undesirables and terrorists to take America down, and nothing or no one in power seems to care.
Please research all candidates in both parties to put your vote toward re-establishing our border before we have another massive terrorist attack. The next time our country could be reduced to shambles by the nukes that the enemies have smuggled in.
You are kidding yourself if you think that is a joke. Take your head out of the sand and speak up with your vote this year. Learn who your candidates are and what they believe needs to be done.