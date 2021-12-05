I write in response to the Sierra Vista Herald Review’s Dec. 2 editorial (“Do cameras in classrooms make sense?”).
This debate is complex, and I appreciate the detail that the editorial went into regarding transparency, due process and cost.
It spurred me to learn more about Kari Lake’s proposal to install cameras in classrooms, and, frankly, I came away quite uneasy about how she dismissed concerns over privacy and safety.
Ms. Lake said on the radio that, under her proposal, the live-feed of the classroom videos would be accessible for six months — but she did not say whether the videos would ever be deleted on the back end.
That is worrisome. After all, as they say, there is nothing as permanent as a temporary government program.
It is also surprising in light of how vocal she has been about data-keeping related to the election audit.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
Ms. Lake also cited the possibility of “creepers watching what’s happening in the classroom.” The threat of child predators and foreign actors hacking into these cameras is a real and dangerous possibility, and I have zero trust in big tech companies — who likely would be storing all of this video footage — to protect the privacy and data of our children anymore.
Lake has failed to articulate how anyone would fund or manage the process of not exposing our children to “creepers.”
I support opening our classrooms and curriculum decisions to moms and dads who have every right to shape their children’s education. But installing a camera in every classroom would empower big government and give rise to never-ending surveillance.
And it begs the question: What’s next? Our homes, churches and doctor’s offices? I just cannot support such a misguided proposal.