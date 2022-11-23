Dear Sen. Kelly. I am writing to share my concerns about legislation stalled in the Senate that affect so many veterans. S.1147, if enacted, would authorize the receipt of both military retired pension and veterans' disability benefits.
As I’m sure you know, a military retirement pension is paid to retirees for honorable service. VA disability payments are made to disabled vets who incurred injuries or medical conditions due to their military service. Military retirement pension and VA disability benefits are two totally different and separate programs. Yet thousands of military retirees who have been rated disabled at less than 50% must forfeit a part of their retirement pension in order to receive the VA disability benefit. Thus, military retirees rated at 40% disabled continue to see their retirement pension decrease by $673.28. This is wrong. Passage of S.1147 would right this wrong.
These same disabled vets face yet another monthly expense for dental care. The effects of poor dental care are seen in patients who are at risk of or diagnosed with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, pulmonary conditions, kidney impairment and even dementia. While VA provides them medical care for most other medical conditions, veterans must fund their own dental care program. S.3017 would provide dental care for disabled vets in the same manner as other medical care. You have not co-sponsored either of these two bills. Your constituency, especially those disabled vets, deserve to know why.