While the Biden administration is going crazy over the “invasion of Ukrainian borders," they have created and totally support the “invasion of U.S. borders." The Ukrainian citizens (like most countries) will fight to the death to protect their country from invasion.
American citizens that support this are compliant sheep. Our political leaders ignore their oaths to support the U.S. Constitution and orchestrate a 2 million-plus invasion of potential Democratic voters to assure their continuing power.
“A nation of sheep creates a government of wolves.” The wolves are at our door with policies like defund the police, releasing or not prosecuting criminals, teaching our grade school children that their skin color determines who they are, destroying our energy independence so we can go back to begging countries that hate us for our energy supplies, opening our borders to deadly drugs, COVID, human trafficking, cartel businesses, and using their media propaganda and social program pals to silence and character-assassinate anyone that dares to disagree with these insane policies.
If Americans don’t speak up in this next election, you can kiss freedoms goodbye. If you don’t speak your minds to our two Arizona senators who are both ignoring and/or enabling this insanity, your freedoms will disappear. If you don’t demand voter ID and stop the insane attempts to give control of our elections to biased, unelected bureaucrats in our weaponized justice department, you can kiss your freedoms goodbye.