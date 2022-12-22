I would like to commend the efforts of Cochise County Board of Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and Cochise County Recorder David Stevens for trying to provide some additional checks and balances to the vote counting process on behalf of Cochise County voters in this past election cycle. With all the suspicion and doubt associated with previous elections, I was pleased when our Cochise County Board of Supervisors announced it would conduct a hand count of votes to confirm that our current processes are indeed working as claimed or have not somehow become compromised. That's an answer many voters would like to have confidence in. The Cochise County Board members had a plan to do just that but not an acceptable plan according to Lisa Marra, Cochise County elections director, and she rejected the board's plan for a hand count of the votes and offered no guidance for them to do so. If Lisa Marra had cooperated with and assisted the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, our votes and the hand count to verify them could have been completed in a timely and efficient manner. Instead, we voters got weeks of lawyers, court actions, criminal charges filed, delays and threats of not counting the Cochise County votes at all. Really? I guess we all just need to accept that our current system works just fine. You know, like the elections in Russia, China, North Korea and South America.