I am fairly middle-of-the-road when it comes to politics. There is plenty of room for constructive conversation regarding policies like budget, health care, roads and jobs. But when Legislators want to nullify my vote — one of my most precious rights — I cannot be flexible.
My representative in the AZ State House, Lupe Diaz, is currently pushing a fake documentary titled “2000 Mules.” This film, produced by a convicted felon, says that ballot boxes were stuffed with presumably fake ballots. There is no evidence to support the film’s outrageous claims, but Diaz is pushing these lies to anyone who would listen. Why would he do that? I’ll tell you why: DIAZ WANTS TO CANCEL OUR VOTES.
How else to explain that Diaz was a sponsor of HCR 2033 which would have decertified Arizona’s 2020 electors? While the bill presents NO EVIDENCE, it lists unsubstantiated and outrageous claims as fact, and quotes Alexander Hamilton, I suppose to impart an air of legitimacy. Ultimately, though, it is a document intended to destroy democracy. Lupe Diaz is not looking out for me — or anyone in LD19. I want more from my representatives. I plan to vote for Sanda Clark, a political outsider who escaped communism and came to the U.S. She values the sanctity of the vote and she will fight for democracy. She understands what is at stake. Mr. Diaz — not so much.