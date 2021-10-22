If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
In case you did not know, two of three Cochise County Supervisors (a majority) voted to hand over our freedom-loving county to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) which is part of our "power-grabbing" federal government. The CDC has the power to implement mask mandates and require "jobs" for everyone county-wide during this never-ending pandemic (or anything else they deem necessary).
If you cherish your freedom of choice and want to determine what to do to your own body, get involved in protecting every aspect of your freedom from dangerous government, essentially tyrannical government. When your own elected officials sell you out, you had better start worrying and stand up and fight for your constitutional rights before they are gone.
Call Ann English (D) and Peggy Judd (R) at the Cochise County Supervisor's office in Bisbee at (520) 432-9200 and insist they reconsider their dangerous voting practices. You are being put in a position by these two supervisors where you may lose some very important freedoms.
You might also suggest they consider retiring if they have stopped keeping in touch with the wishes of their constituency.
Inga McCord
Hereford
