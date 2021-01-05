To the editor:
Two burrs in my skivvies are 1) the lack of reporting on how many people have been inoculated and 2) the out of date county covid websites that are always out of date and say nothing about how many have been vaccinated. Perhaps we should shift money from the websites into inoculating people. Out of date history cannot inoculate and keep people safer. This newspaper has said almost nothing about how many people have been vaccinated.
This paper’s editors and the leaders of Cochise County seem asleep. Do they think we’ll stay happy hunkering down if they keep us ignorant of apparent vaccination lethargy?
Dane Hall
Sierra Vista