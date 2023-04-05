Why is Trump running for president? What is his platform? What does he want to do for the country? How will he help the country if elected? What will he do for the economy? Health care? Education? How will he strengthen the workforce? What are his foreign policies? Will he support NATO? Our allies? How will he handle domestic terrorism? How will he support our Armed Forces? Will he? Does he support the Constitution?
We should all be asking ourselves about these and a host of other questions for the next presidential election and hold all candidates who run for this office to be specific with their answers. Besides talking about himself, what else is he saying? What is he saying that would encourage anyone to vote for him? Seriously, I want to know. So far, he is no different from the president he was before … it’s always ALL ABOUT HIM.
I think and hope that the voters of this country will see him for what he is and reject him once again. I am already tired of hearing about his legal woes and taking time away from legitimate candidates (not just those running for president) who really do want to do something for our country. I urge everyone, including all media, to start asking hard questions about what a candidate stands for and what is important to them.