I have lived in Douglas all my life, and the older I get, the more I tend to notice that Douglas is slowly losing residents. Many are deciding to move to Sierra Vista and Tucson because of the increased social life in these larger cities. It is disheartening that Douglas residents that have resided in Douglas for years are deciding to move away and give up on the small town of Douglas because it no longer has what it used to offer. This results in companies and stores closing down and leaving empty downtown buildings. Some examples are the large vacant Safeway and the Box Twin Cinema. Having these vacant buildings stay abandoned for an extended period has resulted in high amounts of weeds, grass, trash and vandalism throughout surrounding areas which has reduced tourism. I believe that with the help of the city of Douglas, in collaboration with the city's citizens, we can work together to restore vacant buildings and hold community trash cleanup events that can help the city of Douglas employees maintain the streets. This could be through community service, outreach and collaborations with local businesses to help make restorations possible. In addition to these efforts, working with well-known chain restaurants and entertainment businesses such as Dave & Buster’s would enhance social life, bring new tourists into the city, and bring back past residents.