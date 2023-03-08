I would like to factually clarify a few misstatements and errors in the Herald’s Our View editorial “Politics is killing education.” First the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program does not pay parents the cost of private school tuition. It is limited to about $7,000 dollars, while the average cost of a private high school in Arizona is nearly double that. Second, Gov. Hobbs is not preventing parents from choosing where their children go to school. There will still be public, private and charter schools to choose from.
What she is doing is ending the policy of using taxpayer funds to send kids to private schools. This is in line with the Arizona Constitution and the will of Arizona Citizens every time it has come to a vote. Finally, it isn’t Hobbs rewarding teachers and administrators, but rather Doug Ducey and the Republican Legislature pandering to their rich donors with a “welfare for the wealthy” program to subsidize the elite, sending their kids to private schools that the average Arizona family can’t afford even with subsidies.
America was built on a public school system that says every child needs a good education. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay the rich to keep their kids segregated through what amounts to a dubiously legal money laundering scheme to circumvent our state Constitution. Let’s keep our money where our kids are.