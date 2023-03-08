To the editor:

I would like to factually clarify a few misstatements and errors in the Herald’s Our View editorial “Politics is killing education.” First the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program does not pay parents the cost of private school tuition. It is limited to about $7,000 dollars, while the average cost of a private high school in Arizona is nearly double that. Second, Gov. Hobbs is not preventing parents from choosing where their children go to school. There will still be public, private and charter schools to choose from.

