To the Editor:
My family and I relocated to Sierra Vista several years ago. We have permanent custody of our grandson. He progressed successfully through Huachuca Mountain Elementary and Joyce Clark Middle School. We were continually pleased with the positive demeanor and professionalism exhibited by staff at all levels of both schools. Then we went through the ordeal of freshman registration at Buena High School on July 25.
My grandson and I stood in lines a total of three hours that morning! Occasionally, I found a chair for temporary relief of my aching back. We were not prepared for that registration ordeal or we would have shown up early. The Herald had an article on the previous day’s (system) outage during Buena’s sophomore registration and I can only imagine what a zoo that must have been, knowing what we had gone through the following day without a (system) outage.
This is unacceptable. A new approach is drastically needed. Arrivals at Buena for registration need to be greeted at a table at the entrance and told where to go. Their backpacks and other items first need to be searched by a security officer before entering. Anyone looking to do harm during registration would have had no problem entering the school when we were there. I never saw any security personnel, uniformed or otherwise, at the entrance or during the entire three hours we waited in lines.
Instead of allotting only four morning hours for registration, that timeframe needs to be extended so everyone doesn’t show up at the same time.
There are a lot of folks looking to volunteer in this community. More volunteers at added stations would shorten the long lines and expedite the whole registration process. How about it, Buena?
James Coan, Sierra Vista