To the Editor:
General Colin Powell once warned against “Retreating into Fortress America.”
President Trump and his Populist Allies have indeed retreated from the world stage but we now find ourselves not in “Fortress America” but in an Alternate Reality of “Trump World.”
Trump World is not where one governs for “The Common Good” but rather a universe populated by Narcissism and Nepotism.
Trump World’s “Ministry of Truth” rivals even that of the George Orwell’s Novel “1984” in attempting to alter historical records to fit The Party of Trump. Case-in-Point daily two-hour press briefings by President Trump which contradict even what The POTUS had said even the day before.
Sadly President Trump is not the cause but the symptom of how far our country has fallen. We’d sooner believe The Alternate Realities of Trump World than Scientists. We’d sooner try to shift the blame for a runaway pandemic and plummeting economy to everyone else other than our own political leaders.
Compared to Trump World – Fortress American might have proven to have been not all that terrible after all.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City