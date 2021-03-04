To the editor:
... I found these numbers interesting.
As reported by the CDC ... Here are the US deaths by year and the change from the previous year.
The Year 2017: 2,818,503 Americans died
The Year 2018: 2,839,205 deaths (20,702 more than the previous year 2017)
The Year 2019: 2,855,000 deaths (16,300 more than the previous year 2018)
The year of the pandemic...
The year 2020: 2,913,144 deaths (57,641 more than the previous year 2019)
BUT WAIT: There were zero deaths from Covid-19 during 2018, and 2019 and the jump from 2019 was only 57,641 ???
I've been told that COVID is responsible now for 400,000 + deaths. Shouldn't the 2020 number be a hell of a lot higher? So the question becomes: How many people died of COVID and How many died (of other causes) WITH COVID?
Now read below:
Food for thought:
A very well-orchestrated plan, or an unimaginable set of events that just fell into place with the United States front and center. You tell me!!
Scare people with a virus, force them to wear masks and place them in quarantine. Count the number of dead every second of every day, in every News Headline. By the way, ninety-nine and eight-tenths of the people who get the virus recover. About one to two tenths of one percent, who get the virus, dies. Most all of them have other medical problems. Did you catch that? Less than 1/2 of a percent die. Close businesses = 35,000,000+ instantly unemployed. Remove entertainment and prohibit recreation, closing parks, gyms, bars, restaurants, sports. No dating. No touching. Isolate people. Dehumanize them.
Close Temples and Churches - prohibit worship. Create a vacuum and let depression, anxiety, hopelessness, and desperation set in.
Then... ignite hatred and civil unrest, creating Civil War. Empty the prisons because of the virus and fill the streets with criminals. Send in Antifa and BLM to vandalize property, as if they are freedom fighters. Undermine the law. Riot, Loot and Attack all Law Enforcement, but tell government to order a stand-down.
Then... Defund Law Enforcement and abolish Police. We are all being played by those who want to destroy America! This is how you destroy a Nation from within, and in very short order.
Leon Aguilar
Sierra Vista