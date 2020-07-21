To the editor:
I was disappointed to learn that the Variety Show that benefits the Forgach House had to be cancelled this year. We are lucky to have such a fine institution here in Sierra Vista and it is more needed than ever as domestic violence goes up in times of stress. I invite the community to join with me in making a generous, direct donation to the Forgach House, P.O. Box 1961, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636. Your gift will be tax deductible as they are a 501(c)(3) organization.
Carole Anderson
Sierra Vista