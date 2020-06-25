Thanks to Bisbee mayor for keeping us safe
To the editor:
An open letter to Bisbee Mayor David Smith:
Thank you for your continued efforts to keep us safe from Covid-19. Making Bisbee residents and visitors publicly abide by sensible CDC guidelines (wear masks and observe social distancing) is necessary. Those who wouldn’t follow the guidelines before and instead acted like it was “open season, no limit” when past restrictions were lifted, are why we continue to need such no-nonsense leadership. They are also the reason why our friends in Sierra Vista and elsewhere around the county have confided that they wish their own leaders would respond more proactively.
This crisis is far from over. We needn’t make it worse. Rather, we can strategically reopen by each making a small effort to take simple, commonsense precautions – what have been scientifically proven to help.
As local businesses continue to reopen and hope to not become deathtraps so that they may remain open, we need to work together. Other Arizona mayors understand this. Some have followed your lead, so once again Bisbee has shown itself as a statewide trailblazer for protecting its citizens. Though some citizens may still balk and claim that it’s their “right” to put vulnerable neighbors and healthcare workers at risk, and though this makes zero sense (like not obeying traffic lights, traffic signs, seatbelt laws, etc.), most of us are reasonable.
We appreciate working together as a community to solve problems. We respect each other. We want our friends to live. We want our businesses to succeed, and we therefore agree with you.
Al Anderson
Bisbee