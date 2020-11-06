To the editor:
I tried to find out who won various elections by accessing your NABUR site. Did you have a contest to choose the most confusing and useless way to list election results? I still don't know who won the Arizona Corporation Commission places or the judges. Please list the candidates by name with the % of votes they received by a certain date.
Carole Anderson
Sierra Vista
Editor's note: Preliminary results for each race were listed in Wednesday's edition of the Herald/Review. An updated list of all results will be published in a future issue once all votes have been counted.