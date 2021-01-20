Audit would sidetrack voter fraud
To the editor:
In today's world, we have allegations of voter fraud without proof; we have statements of trust me, there is no voter fraud again without proof. These statements and allegations are coming from a group that the majority of citizens distrust, the ruling elite. The trust of the American people needs to be regained.
The voting system is one of the pillars of our democracy and the primary vehicle for the citizens to peacefully express their displeasure and institute changes within the ruling elite class. Throughout the discussions of allegations and "trust me" statements, no one has called for an audit of the sacred voting system. From the 2008 election and onward, there have been published statements that counties reporting more votes counted than the population of the county, voter rolls which have not been reviewed nor purged in decades, etc. It is time that the voting system be audited and the trust of the American people be regained.
I propose the following:
(1) Voter registration rolls be purged of anyone who has not voted in either of the last 2 general elections.
(2) All counties report the county's population (A), the number of register voters remaining after the purge (B) and the number of votes reported in the 2020 general election (C).
(3) These number shall be reported to a designated office of the FBI which will perform the following simple mathematical task, subtract (B) from (A) and subtract (C) from (B). If either one or both of these tasks result in a negative number, a full scale investigation into the county's voter system should be undertaken. Note: After the FBI's performance in the "Russian Election Conspiracy" case the GAO Inspector General's office should monitor and certify the FBI's performance.
(4) Any faults detected in the voting system should be treated as acts of treason.
(5) This audit shall be repeated following every census
This audit should not need a special prosecutor nor special funding as people are in place and are being paid to assure the security of the voting system.
James Applegate
Willcox