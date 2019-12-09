Impeachment
To The Editor:
High-level government officials (elected & appointed) can be “impeached” by the House of Representatives and then judged by the Senate. Why impeach?
Would you impeach a Democratic Secretary Of State who created her own non-secure server that housed confidential emails and then deleted 30,000 of these government emails that had been subpoenaed? NOPE.
Would you impeach a Democratic Vice President that bragged publicly about withholding $1 billion to Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor that was investigating a corrupt energy company where his son was being paid approximately $85,000 a month? NOPE.
Would you impeach a Democratic president and secretary Of state that sent no help to Benghazi where their Ambassador and others were being killed and then put out a false report that the attack was caused by an obscure movie? NOPE.
Would you impeach a Republican president who had a complimentary phone call with the new Ukrainian president that both parties said was fine? YEP!!! The most partisan impeachment in our history.
The Democratic Party and its propaganda brothers in the mainstream media have convinced half the country that Donald Trump is the most evil and dangerous President ever elected. This is the same man that the mainstream media fawned over for years as a likable businessman celebrity. This very same man has generated the best minority employment in our history, a remarkable economy, wage increases, and many more positive accomplishments. DON’T MISTAKE THE “NEWS” FOR THE “TRUTH”.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista