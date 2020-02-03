Being played
To the Editor:
Clarence Thomas, Ronald Reagan, Sarah Palen, Brett Kavanaugh, William Barr, Alan Dershowitz, and Donald Trump. What do all these names (and so many more) have in common. These were all respected and popular people until they challenged the Democratic Party. Some of them actually started out as Democrats. Dershowitz still is.
Today, they are part of the “Scorched Earth” history of the people that have had their characters discredited, dismembered, and assassinated by the Democratic Party and its Mainstream Media propaganda arm. YOU ARE BEING PLAYED!
Prior to becoming president, no less than Jesse Jackson and Don King praised Trump for his work with minorities. He received awards for helping minority businesses.
As president, Trump in just 3 years has created the greatest minority employment opportunities in our nation’s history. If you have been “PLAYED” into thinking Donald Trump is really a racist and realize that you are wrong. Ask “what else” have I been PLAYED on?
The GOOD NEWS is that many have figured out what they are doing.
There are over half a million Democrats that have “Walked Away” from the Democratic Party (Walkaway Campaign Videos on YouTube). Many were horribly disgusted at the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. More recently, a Democratic Congressman (Jeff Van Drew) was so disgusted by the Impeachment Fiasco that he changed to a Republican Congressman.
If you hate Donald Trump for being a racist, etc., YOU ARE BEING PLAYED.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista