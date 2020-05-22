Election logic
To the Editor:
The 2020 Election is around the corner and never has the choice been more clear or more important. NO!!! It’s not about Trump and Biden. It’s not about McSally and Kelly. This election is about the Foundation of America.
On the one side we have support for our Constitution, Capitalism, Free Enterprise, Individual Freedom and Responsibility, a focus on Jobs/Employment, American Patriotism, Border Control, Law and Order, Support of our Military and Veterans, Support for our Police and First Responders, the idea that Doctors partnering with the private sector can do a better job of running our health care than the government bureaucrats.
On the other side we have ignoring what our Constitution says, Socialism/Communism, Massive Federal Government controls and regulations, a focus on “free stuff”, Hatred for America, Open Borders and Sanctuary Cities, total disgust for our Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), disdain for our Military and Veterans, and the belief that the total control of your health care by government bureaucrats is better for you (and for their party).
Why is it that between 2010 to 2019 has there been a net loss of 3.2 million people from the Democratically controlled States of California, New York, and Illinois? Why do people cross Shark infested waters to escape the Socialism/Communism of Cuba? Why was Obamacare a horrendous disaster that caused your insurance premiums and deductibles to skyrocket?
If the Socialists win, where will you run?
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista