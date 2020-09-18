To the editor:
The Liberal Playbook wants you to believe that Donald Trump is the most “DANGEROUS AND DIVISIVE” President in our history. This is echoed locally in a number of recent letters to the editor.
There is a “liberal saying” attributed to Russia’s Vladimir Lenin that basically says that if you tell a lie often enough, it will become the truth. So let’s look at the lies that liberals have spun about President Trump. 1. For over two years they told you he colluded with Russia and was a Russian agent. FALSE. 2. Then they told you he made an illegal phone call to another Head of State. FALSE. 3. They have told you his entire term that he is a “racist”, as he created the best minority employment in our history. Before he was President, none other than Jessie Jackson gave him awards for his work with minority business. Football legend Hershel Walker has known Trump for over 20 years and says he’s certainly not racist. FALSE. 4. Their biggest lie is that President Trump has been working with “white supremacists” and others to divide this country on racial lines. TOTALLY FALSE!
If liberals and their cohorts in the mainstream media lied to you about those things, can you really trust them? Don’t be fooled by them.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista