To The Editor:
The Herald/Review's Dec. 15 edition published three responses to the question: Should President Trump be impeached? All three said “yes.”
Perhaps we can gain some understanding regarding why people would want President Trump impeached.
One opinion stated "this thing about Ukraine needs to be investigated." If you have been only watching mainstream network news this is a understandable.
The “Ukraine Thing” that he wants Trump impeached for is basically the fact that when Biden was Vice President (responsible for Ukraine policies), his son (Hunter) was hired by a corrupt Ukraine energy company (Hunter had zero experience with energy or Ukraine) for about $85,000 a month.
A Ukraine “Prosecutor” was investigating this Energy Company and Biden bragged openly on video that he withheld $1 billion of U.S. aid unless Ukraine fired this prosecutor. They did and when President Trump (responsible for stopping corruption) asked the new president of Ukraine to investigate this issue, the Democrats impeached him.
Another opinion was that "Trump doesn’t know much about being President." Really???
Trump’s policies have created arguably the best economy in America’s history and the lowest minority unemployment in our history. He’s kept most of his campaign promises.
The last opinion was that “Trump only won the election because Hillary was a bad candidate,” so they want him impeached simply because a Democrat didn’t win 2016 election. DON’T LAUGH. This is the real reason they’ve been trying to impeach since he took office.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista