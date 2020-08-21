The choice is obvious this election
To the editor:
Your choice in the upcoming election has never been clearer. The Democratic Party of the past has been taken over by the socialist/communist far left and their cohorts like Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the Mainstream Media.
Choice 1 is to vote for our Constitution, our flag, our American Heritage, law and order, border protection, best minority unemployment in our history, energy independence, trade deals that actually work, not sending our tax dollars to countries that hate us, a strong military, support for our law enforcement, the freedom to say “all lives matter” or “blue lives matter”, federal protection of public buildings, statues, memorials, etc., the protection of our Constitutional Freedoms, the historic requirement for immigrants to this country to assimilate to our countries system of government, and the “One America” concept of “United We Stand, Divided We Fall”.
Choice 2 is to vote for the people that want to destroy or rewrite our Constitution, burn our flags, disrespect our Anthem, open our borders, give away tax dollars and citizenship to all those here illegally, government run health care, comparing our law enforcement agencies to the KKK (Kamala Harris did that), refuse to shake hands with law enforcement (Mark Kelly did that), to use the politics of division (Divided We Fall) to pit various groups against each other.
Check out the many many “WalkAway” videos on YouTube to find out why over a million people have already walked away from the Democratic Party.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista