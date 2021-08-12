If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor,
The Biden Administration “OPEN BORDER” is killing Americans.
1. The amount of drugs (especially Fentanyl) has increased dramatically and these dangerous drugs are killing even more Americans.
2. All the reports from Border Patrol and others indicates that a sizable percentage of the illegals pouring into the country have Covid and other contagious diseases which most certainly will cause more deaths of American citizens.
3. Cartel gang members like MS13 and many others are now flooding into the country which will most certainly increase many crimes, including the murder of American citizens.
4. Terrorist organizations from all over the world now have a simple and easy way to have their members pour into America which will end in the killing of American citizens.
When people from all over the world illegally walk into our country across our Open Southern Border, they are immediately provided privileges that our own citizens don’t receive, including free Attorneys, plane & bus tickets to primarily “Republican” States (they want to turn them “Democratic”), free health care, and many other taxpayer benefits.
Our Constitution clearly states specifically that the Federal Government is responsible for protecting the States from “INVASION”. After taking a solemn oath to defend our Constitution, Biden’s first act was OPEN OUR BORDER to an INVASION from people all over the world as a most dangerous and illegal way to find more potential Democratic voters.
I call these actions “HIGH TREASON”. What would you call them?