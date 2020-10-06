To the editor:
MORE LIES ABOUT TRUMP
Two letters appearing in September 30th Herald strongly criticized President Trump for a story that said he called veterans “SUCKERS AND LOSERS”. The people that wrote these letters are either Liberals that already hated Trump or just ignorant drones that believe the mainstream media. I’ll guess the former.
The story spread in the media was from “UNNAMED SOURCES”.
Sarah Sanders, the former White House press secretary, called the Atlantic’s story “total BS.” “I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion - this never happened,” she tweeted.
The President’s Personal Aide said, Again, this is 100% false. I was next to @POTUS the whole day! The President was greatly disappointed when told we couldn’t fly there. He was incredibly eager to honor our Fallen Heroes.
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, also chimed in to deny the Atlantic’s reporting: “The Atlantic story is completely false. Absolutely lacks merit.”
No President has done more to build up our military and to take care of our Veterans than Donald Trump. The accounts of his reaction to military coffins coming home are heart wrenching.
The lies that the Media have spread about Trump being a racist, a “Russian Agent”, etc. are sickening. The “Pond Scum” that create and distribute these lies are truly without honor.
Do your own research, but don’t blindly believe the mainstream media or hateful Letters To The Editor.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista