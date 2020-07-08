To the editor:
In the upcoming 2020 election you will have two basic choices. You can vote for our American Heritage, our Constitution, and the core values that have created this amazing country, or you can vote for “STONE COLD CRAZY”.
Our country is being attacked. Parts of it illegally “OCCUPIED”. Our monuments and history are being destroyed. Buildings and cars are burned. Police are killed and targeted by people that have pallets of bricks and Molotov Cocktail fire bombs. The “Stone Cold Crazy” Democratic House has voted to make Washington DC a new “State” in direct violation of our Constitution. Our freedom of speech has been shredded by liberal Universities and black dressed thugs that will assault of even kill you for because of your opinion.
Arizona candidate, Mark Kelly, wouldn’t even shake a law enforcement officers’s hand. 60+ Secret Service Agents injured recently protecting the “White House”. We have crazy people telling white people to get on their knees and beg for forgiveness just for being white. The Democrats in power in many of our cities sided with these terrorists and targeted their own Police Forces for defunding or elimination.
Minneapolis has voted unanimously to disband their Police Force and replace them with Social Workers. How do we expect that to work when a bank is being robbed or someone breaks into your house in the middle of the night.
Voting for “Stone Cold Crazy” will destroy America and our freedom.
Richard Barr
Sierra Vista